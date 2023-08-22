HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at Bolton-Edwards Elementary-Middle School were surprised Tuesday morning by Comcast and elected officials. The surprise was part of an internet expansion announcement.

The students were provided with a free laptop. Nearly 400 laptops were handed out to K-8 students at the school.

With this technology, the students can continue their learning outside the classroom.

“Our students will have technology in their home, as well as here at school. So, whatever we’re doing here at school will impact them when they get home. Students will have the technology and the tools they need in order to make sure that they are continuously enjoying learning at home,” explained Principal Lashurn Williams.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) handed out the laptops. Both are proud of the work completed to bridge the digital divide.

“Today is a wonderful day, so that every one of these individual kids, their day of learning doesn’t end at 3:00 when the bell rings,” Reeves.

“They can be the best they can be because they now have connectivity, and that connectivity allows them to be competitive with children around the world,” said Thompson.

COMCAST’S EXPANSION PROJECT ALSO BROADENS INTERNET ACCESS TO THOUSANDS OF BOLTON RESIDENTS.

INCLUDING CONGRESSMAN THOMPSON.

“I struggle, quite often, having access to the internet. This will not only provide for me, but also 1700 other families who live in this area. The long-term goal is to make this available to every person in Mississippi.”