HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old from Bolton has been arrested in connection to the death of a Brandon teen.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Darius Jenkins was arrested for the shooting death of 17-year-old James Aaron Rieder, Jr. Jenkins has been charged with murder as an adult.

The shooting happened off of Magnolia Drive in Raymond. Investigators received a call about the shooting around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, October 30. Jones said Rieder was found in a white pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.