BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bolton leaders announced the City Nature Challenge will come to the town during Spring 2022.

The City Nature Challenge is an international event organized by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the California Academy of Sciences.

People are asked to observe and record nature in and around the town from April 29 through May 2. The ID phase will occur May 3 through May 8. International results will be announced on May 9.

Neighbors can participate by having an iNaturalist account. Click here for more information.