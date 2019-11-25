Bolton woman fights off possible kidnapper

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 21-year-old Bolton woman.

The victim reported she pulled into her driveway on Good Hope Rd. around 12:30 Monday when a subject driving an older model, blue Nissan Altima pulled in behind her. The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim attempting to get her into his car.

Police say the victim was able to defend herself and get away from her attacker.

The suspect was seen driving east on Good Hope Road.

The victim did not know her attacker.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to notify the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.