BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bolton woman was found shot inside her car outside of her home on Sunday, March 6.

Hinds County deputies responded to the drive-by shooting scene around 10:45 p.m. on Tucker Road. Kaniya Jones, 20, was found shot in her head inside her car. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said Jones was sitting in her car outside her home at the time of the shooting. The home was also shot at multiple times while her mother and a small child were inside. Neither were injured.

Deputies have not identified any suspects at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-974-2900 or 601-351-1521.