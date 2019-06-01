Bolton woman shot by husband during altercation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff's Department

BOLTON, Miss.(WJTV) - A man is behind bars after shooting his wife early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Lyons Road near Bolton after a 36-year-old woman stated she heard noises outside her home, went to check outside and was shot by two men.

However, after further investigation, investigators learned it was her husband 39-year-old Jeramie Hawkins of Bolton.

Officers learned the two got into an argument when the woman pepper sprayed her husband, and then they began wrestling over a firearm.

The weapon discharged wounding the woman.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hawkins has been arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He's being held at the Raymond Detention Center.