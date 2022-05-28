NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities cleared a bomb threat that happened at Natchez Stine on Saturday, May 28.

The Natchez Democrat reported store employees said the threat was made over their business radios. However, some of the radios are unaccounted for, and the employees were unsure who made the threat.

Officers arrived and closed off all entrances to the building for an hour. The Mississippi Highway Patrol used bomb dogs to check the building.

According to the newspaper, the threat was cleared by authorities around 3:40 p.m.