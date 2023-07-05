BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven man, accused of killing a pregnant woman and her brother, appeared in court on Monday, July 3.

The Daily Leader reported Kelvin White was ordered to be held in the Lincoln County Jail without bond.

On Saturday, July 1, Brookhaven police responded to South Railroad Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found two people had been shot and killed.

The victims were identified 28-year-old Shanecia Ferdinand and her brother, 30-year-old LaMarcus Rockingham. Ferdinand was also pregnant, and her unborn child died.

Authorities arrested White at a later time. He was charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree murder.