CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been denied for a Claiborne County homicide suspect.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a shooting on June 18 in Pattison. They were informed that the shooting victim, 29-year-old Bryant Eggleston, had been transported to the Claiborne County Medical Center by private vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, they learned Eggleston had died from his injuries.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Antonio Nicholas. Investigators said surveillance video showed Nicholas pulling up in a blue Chevy Tahoe and firing at least two rounds at Eggleston in front of Pattison Mini Mart.

Nicholas was charged with first degree murder and convicted felon with a firearm. His case has been bound over to the next grand jury.