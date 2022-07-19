JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing his sister’s boyfriend on Mimosa Drive was denied bond on Tuesday, July 19.

Demarcus Bassett has been accused of killing 27-year-old Keeya Scott on Monday, June 27. Scott was shot multiple times and was found lying in the front yard.

According to detectives, Scott had gotten into an argument on the phone with his girlfriend, Kristie Green. Bassett and Green then went to Mimosa Drive to get Green’s belongings when Scott came outside and argued with them.

Shortly afterwards, Scott was allegedly shot by Bassett.