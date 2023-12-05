JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was denied for a man charged in connection to an October 2023 homicide in Jackson.

Cedric Liddell appeared in court on Tuesday, December 5. His case was bound over to the grand jury.

Officer Sam Brown said Liddell was arrested for the murder of Timothy Vaughn.

Police said Vaughn was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday, October 27. The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cardinal Street.

Brown said Vaughn’s body was located inside a vehicle.