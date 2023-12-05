JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was denied for a 17-year-old charged with capital murder after a man was killed and a 10-month-old child was kidnapped in Jackson.

Tristin Goodlett appeared in court on Tuesday, December 5. His case was bound over to a grand jury.

Police said Goodlett was one of several suspects charged in connection to the death of Anthony Brown, 43.

The shooting and kidnapping happened around 9:30 p.m. on August 30 in the 3700 block of Jayne Avenue. Police said the suspects kicked the back door in, robbed the residents, killed Brown, and took a 10-month-old at gunpoint.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station in the 2100 block of Lynch Street the same day. Officer Sam Brown said the baby was safely recovered at the same location.