JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men charged in separate Jackson murders appeared in court on Tuesday, June 21.

Otha Brown, 18, was charged in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Adrian McDougles. He also allegedly shot Adrian’s brother, Onterrio, while the two were walking on Ventura Drive in May 2022.

Brown was denied bond on Tuesday.

Maurice Collins, 20, and Cartisha Cashion, 18, were also arrested in connection to the shooting.

Latimmis Washington also appeared in court on Tuesday. He has been charged in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Raven Coleman that happened at the Ellis Avenue Plaza on January 13, 2022.

Otha Brown (Courtesy: Hinds County Detention Center)

Latimmis Washington (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Washington was also denied bond.