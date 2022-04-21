RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The 19-year-old who was arrested in connection to a crash that critically injured a fellow high school senior on prom night made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, April 21.

A judge reduced the bond for Jerry Lee Johnson Jr. from $500,000 to $250,000. He was charged with aggravated assault, felony malicious mischief and public drunk.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 16, 2022. Pearl police said they received calls about a multi-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Home 2 Suites Hotel on Riverwind Drive. When they arrived, they found four vehicles were damaged. The 17-year-old female victim was found lying on the ground between two of the vehicles.

The 17-year-old was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.