LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Bond has been reduced for a capital murder suspect in Lincoln County.

The Daily Leader reported Justin Devon Anderson appeared in court on Wednesday, June 21. His bond was set at $1 million in 2019 after the shooting death of 21-year-old Zariah Antel Newton, of Brookhaven.

The judge reduced Anderson’s bond to $150,000 on Wednesday.

Authorities said Newton and her boyfriend, Javian Richardson, had returned to their home on Mason Road on July 21, 2019, after they received security notifications that someone was inside their home. According to investigators, there were four intruders inside the home when they arrived.

Shots were fired during the incident, and Newton later died at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

The suspects were identified as Anderson, 19-year-old Jatavious Berry, 18-year-old Adrian Smith and 20-year-old Shawan Allen. Authorities said Allen was killed in an exchange of gun fire with law enforcement.

The newspaper reported Anderson was previously found not guilty in a fatal 2017 shooting in Brookhaven.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the judge said that the defendant had negatives and positives concerning his request for a lower bond. He lowered Anderson’s bond and ordered that the defendant must wear an ankle monitor and remain at home with his mother or at work in Adams County. Anderson was also ordered to have no contact with the victims.

A trial date has not been set for Anderson.