NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The bond for a Natchez 15-year-old charged with murder has been reduced. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon Holmes‘ bond was reduced from $500,000 to $100,000 on Thursday.

Authorities arrested Holmes on October 26, 2021, after human remains were found on Booker Road the previous day.

The remains were identified as belonging to Bill Calvin Jr., 19, who appears to have died from a gunshot wound to the head.