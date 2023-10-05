VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been reduced for the man accused of kidnapping two children in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the bond for Eric Rawlings, Jr., was reduced from $400,000 to $20,000.

Rawlings was previously charged with two counts of kidnapping and has now been charged with interstate removal of a child under the age of 14 by a noncustodial parent or relative.

Authorities said Rawlings was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 27.

The previous day, police arrested Ronneisha Evans at the Red Roof Inn in Slidell. The two children were found safe at the location.

Eric Rawlings (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Ronneisha Evans (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Evans appeared in court on Monday, October 2 on two charges of kidnapping. Her bond was set at $400,000.