NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A bond reduction request for the man accused of firing shots into an RV in Natchez has been denied.

The Natchez Democrat reported Judge Debra Blackwell found Jamal Watson, 26, “a danger to the community.”

Jamal Watson (Courtesy: Adams Co. Jail)

Police said the incident happened outside the La Fiesta restaurant on John R. Junkin Drive on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Police Chief Cal Green said the group of tourists had just finished eating and were getting back into an RV when the suspect rode up on a bicycle and shot at the RV.

No one was injured. Green said the tourists don’t know anyone in the city and were just passing through.

Watson was later arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference to life, shooting into a vehicle and shooting within city limits.

His bond was set at $500,000 for each count of attempted murder, $100,000 for shooting into a vehicle and $1,250 for shooting within city limits, for a total of $2,101,250.

In May, the court ordered Watson undergo a mental health evaluation, but the court change the procedure for the evaluations. Blackwell said she would get a forensic mental health evaluator to evaluate Watson.