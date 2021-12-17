Bond revoked for Adams County woman accused of killing boyfriend

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of killing her boyfriend in March 2019 is back in the Adams County Jail.

Jessica Aldridge (Courtesy: Adams Co. Jail)

The Natchez Democrat reported the Mississippi Attorney General’s office revoked Jessica Aldridge’s bond after it was discovered she violated the terms and conditions of her bond. Aldridge allegedly went to locations not permitted through her release on house arrest.

Investigators said Aldridge shot and killed Joseph Cupid outside her Benbrook Road home on March 17, 2019.

The newspaper reported it’s unclear whether a new trial date has been set for Aldridge, and the state attorney general’s office has taken over prosecution of the case.