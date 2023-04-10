NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of shooting at tourists in Natchez had his bond set at over $2.1 million.

The shooting happened outside the La Fiesta restaurant on John R. Junkin Drive. Police were called about the incident around 9:40 p.m.

Police Chief Cal Green said the group of tourists had just finished eating and were getting back into an RV when the suspect rode up on a bicycle and shot at the RV.

No one was injured. Green said the tourists don’t know anyone in the city and were just passing through.

Jamal Watson, 25, was later arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference to life, shooting into a vehicle and shooting within city limits.

The Natchez Democrat reported his bond was set at $500,000 for each count of attempted murder, $100,000 for shooting into a vehicle and $1,250 for shooting within city limits, for a total of $2,101,250.