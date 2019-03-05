Bond set for Amariyona Hall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Amariyona Hall

PIKE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - A Pike County judge set bond for Amariyona Hall at $100,000. The 14-year-old is charged with murdering her mother Ericka Hall. Her case was bound over the grand jury.

Bond restrictions would require Hall to stay with her father and to stay within the city limits of McComb.

A number of witnesses testified at the hearing. Ericka Hall was shot and stabbed to death on January 5. Hall’s 12-year-old sister was also detained initially.

