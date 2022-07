VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested on Friday, July 8 by Vicksburg Police Narcotics for a chase that happened in April.

Herman Dee Turner, 44, of Benton, was charged with Felony Eluding. Police said the chase happened on Thursday, April 28.

Turner appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court. His bond was set at $2,500, and his case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.