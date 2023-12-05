JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for the 17-year-old Bolton boy, who was charged with murder in connection to the death of a Brandon teen.

Darius Jenkins appeared in Hinds County court on Tuesday, December 5. His bond was set at $200,000.

The judge ordered Jenkins to have a 6:00 p.m. curfew and GPS monitoring for 70 days.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jenkins was arrested for the shooting death of 17-year-old James Aaron Rieder, Jr. Jenkins has been charged with murder as an adult.

The shooting happened off of Magnolia Drive in Raymond. Investigators received a call about the shooting around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, October 30. Jones said Rieder was found in a white pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.