BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven man, who was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a pregnant woman, has been given a bond.

The Daily Leader reported Kelvin White appeared in court on Wednesday, July 12. According to court documents, White’s charges were changed from capital murder to three counts of first degree murder.

His bond was set at $500,000 for each murder charge.

On Saturday, July 1, Brookhaven police responded to South Railroad Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found two people had been shot and killed.

The victims were identified 28-year-old Shanecia Ferdinand and her brother, 30-year-old LaMarcus Rockingham. Ferdinand was also pregnant, and her unborn child died.

Authorities arrested White at a later time.