JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a 73-year-old man and shooting an ATM serviceman appeared in court on Thursday, January 11.

Robert Jackson, 31, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery. A judge set his bond at $3 million ($1 million for each charge).

During his court appearance, Jackson claimed that he did not kill anyone.

WJTV 12 News spoke to his grandmother, who said she has been calling mental health facilities to help Jackson for weeks. She said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in the past.

According to Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade, Jackson shot a person who was servicing an ATM machine in the 4000 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard on Tuesday, January 9. He fled the location in a maroon/red Honda Accord.

On Wednesday, January 10, the family of Charles Sudduth, Jr., found his body on Del Rosa Drive where he was renovating a home. His family was concerned about him after he did not show up for a meeting Tuesday night. Wade said Sudduth was shot multiple times.

Robert Jackson (Courtesy: JPD)

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said Robert Jackson has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. (WJTV)

The police chief said the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) spotted a vehicle that had been seen on surveillance at the two shooting locations. The vehicle was spotted by troopers on Kickapoo Road at County Line Road on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was identified as Jackson, was interviewed by Jackson police. Wade said he confessed to both crimes.