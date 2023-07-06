Jordan Kyle Cummins appears in court in May 2023 (WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for the man accused of killing two people during the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in March.

On Wednesday, July 5, Jordan Kyle Cummins, of Florence, was given a $250,000 bond.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Joshua Spann, 27, and Auden Jubilee Simpkins, 23. He has also been charged with one count of contraband.

Authorities said Spann and Simpkins were shot and killed around 1:00 p.m. near Jefferson Street on Saturday, March 25 during the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade. Cummins was arrested the same day in connection to the shooting.

During a court appearance in March, Cummins claimed he shot Spann and Simpkins in self-defense.

Cummins was arraigned in Hinds County Circuit Court on June 13. The murder trial has been tentatively set for November 13, 2023. Cummins’ trial for the contraband charge has been set for November 6, 2023.

A woman was also arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, Jenny Lukens was arrested on Friday, June 23. She was indicted by a Hinds County Grand Jury for hindering prosecution for her alleged role in the double homicide.