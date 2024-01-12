VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for the man who was arrested for his role in a 2022 homicide in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Daily News reported bond was set at $150,000 for 22-year-old Rosman Daniels, Jr., of Vicksburg.

Police said Daniels was arrested following a traffic stop on Halls Ferry Road on Friday, December 22, 2023. He was sought in connection with the January 2022 murder of Reginald Rogers, Jr., on National Street.

Daniels was arrested on a warrant requested by the District Attorney’s Office and was turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Police previously arrested two other suspects in connection to the homicide.