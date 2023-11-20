VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for the Eagle Lake man charged with killing a Vicksburg woman.

Police said Mario Cortez Bailey, 21, had his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, November 20. He has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Aaliyah Sanders, 21.

Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $4,000,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Bailey was taken into custody on Sunday, November 19 at the Vicksburg Police Department.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road just before 9:45 p.m. on Friday, November 17.

Witnesses told officers that a woman had been shot inside her vehicle. When officers arrived, they found Sanders behind the wheel of a gray sedan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Police believe the shooting was an act of domestic violence.