NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for a Natchez woman who allegedly tried to blackmail someone with explicit videos.

The Natchez Democrat reported Mandy Halford, 41, was booked into the Concordia Parish jail with a $111,000 bond on Wednesday.

She was charged with with nine felonies in Louisiana, including extortion, four counts of identity theft and four counts of bank fraud.

The victim told the sheriff’s office that Halford stole checkbooks from his home and cashed checks totaling more than $2,300.

He also told the sheriff’s office that he had received texts from her threatening to release sexually explicit videos of him unless he deposited money into her bank account.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case as “sextortion.”