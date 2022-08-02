JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge.

A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone Pine Church Road on July 27.

According to the court clerk for Judge David Morrow, Phelgm will face a grand jury, have no contact with victim’s family, take an alcohol drug assessment and has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor once released.

Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

Phelgm’s bond has been set at $500,000.