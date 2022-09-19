RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a 16-year-old girl who was charged in connection to a shooting that happened at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She allegedly pulled a gun on the store owner, who Myers said shot Patterson in the leg in self defense

According to Myers, Patterson was taken to a local hospital before she was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon. She was charged as an adult. The store owner was interviewed and reportedly cooperative with police.

Patterson’s bond was set at $200,000 in Ridgeland Municipal Court on Monday, September 19. She will also be required to wear an electric monitor.