VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg murder suspect was extradited back to the River City on Thursday, August 31.

Vicksburg police said Quenterious “Woosie” Williams, 28, waived extradition in Texas. He was captured in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, August 25.

Investigators said Williams was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Kelvion Winston, 26, of Fayette. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the 1600 block of Crawford Street.

When officers arrived, they found Winston suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Williams was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. His bond was set at $2,200,000.

Quenterious “Woosie” Williams (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Bryant Williams (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Joshua Perkins (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Police said Bryant Williams, 31, and Joshua Perkins, 28, were previously arrested in connection to the case.