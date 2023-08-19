ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for the three suspects in custody for an “ambush-style” murder in Adams County.

The Natchez Democrat reported Justice Court Judge Audrey Minor ordered Jamarion Perkins, 17, and Jadarrius McKnight, 24, each be held on a $2 million bond. Zackeri Reason, 18, was ordered to be held on a $1 million bond.

Perkins and McKnight were both charged with two counts of murder. Reason was charged with accessory before the fact of murder. They are being held in the Adams County Jail.

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, deputies are working to locate 22-year-old Emanuel Hall, also known as Emanuel Hill. He has two outstanding warrants for murder in connection to the double homicide. Patten said they’ve asked for help from the US Marshals to help track down Hall.

Jadarrius McKnight (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jamarion Perkins (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Zackeri Reason (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Emanuel Hall, also known as Emanuel Hill (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Two people were shot and killed on Myrtle Drive on Thursday, August 10. Patten said the victims were identified as Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24.

Patten said Brooks and Woods had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. They both died at the scene.

There is still a $10,000 reward offered for tips that lead to evidence and/or the prosecution of this case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.