VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg couple appeared in court on Friday, July 8 on charges of felony child abuse.

Police said Erica Adams, 25, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, were both charged and received a $200,000 bond. Investigators said the two were arrested after an investigation into the injuries suffered by a five-month-old child.

Their case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.