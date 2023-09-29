VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for the man accused of kidnapping two children in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Eric Rawlings appeared in court on Thursday, September 28. His bond was set at $400,000.

Rawlings was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 27. He was charged with two counts of kidnapping.

Police said Rawlings was spotted in Slidell on Tuesday, September 26 at the Red Roof Inn. They said the two missing children were found at the same hotel, and they were found safe.

Police said Rawlings’ accomplice, Ronneisha Evans, was arrested without incident on Tuesday.