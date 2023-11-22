VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for the man charged in connection to a July 2023 homicide in Vicksburg.

Perrion Johnson (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Vicksburg police said Perrion Johnson, 18, of Vicksburg, was extradited back to Mississippi and appeared in court on Wednesday, November 22.

Johnson was charged with murder, drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an establishment. His bond was set at $4 million.

Police said Johnson was captured in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, November 8. He was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Preston Wilson, Jr., 22, of Vicksburg. The shooting happened on July 18 near the intersection of Cherry and Harrison Streets.