VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing incident.

Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of Enchanted Drive on Sunday, August 7. Michelle Henyard-Hicks, 43, was arrested on Monday, August 15 in connection to the stabbing.

Henyard-Hicks was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence.

She appeared in court on Monday, August 15. Her case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $25,000 bond.