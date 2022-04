VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a woman who has been accused of shooting her grandmother and boyfriend.

The Vicksburg Post reported Keonna Rogers, 23, was arrested on Monday, April 11 in connection to the shooting that happened on South Street.

Police Chief Penny Jones said Rogers shot her grandmother, fought with her boyfriend and shot him. She was charged with aggravated assault.

Rogers’ was released on a $60,000 bond. Jones said the victims did not face life-threatening injuries.