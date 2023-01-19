JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for a woman accused of killing two people in a DUI crash in Jackson on Sunday, January 15.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three people inside.

Jada Kelly (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Two passengers in the Nissan Altima died at the scene. The victims were identified as 46-year-old Azure Verbena Lee Higgins and 43-year-old Valerie Renee Lynch.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

According to Jackson police, Kelly had a blood alcohol level of 0.18. She was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI.

On Tuesday, January 17, Kelly’s bond was set at $75,000 in Jackson Municipal Court. She can no longer operate a vehicle.