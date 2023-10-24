WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for a woman who was charged in connection to the death of her three-year-old child in Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Brooke Mallet was given a $100,000 bond. She has been charged with culpable negligence manslaughter and two counts of child neglect.

Mallett and her boyfriend, John Duke Walker, were arrested in April 2023 after the death of the child.

Authorities received a call from a county resident about a five-year-old child at her home on Old Highway 27. When deputies arrived, the found the child had special needs and was not able to communicate.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputies contacted Mallet, who was unaware that the five-year-old was missing. During this time, deputies discovered that a three-year-old was also missing from the same home.

According to the sheriff, deputies later located the three-year-old in a pond nearby. The child was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.