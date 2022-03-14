JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge set bond for the woman accused of a deadly DUI crash that happened in Jackson on Saturday, March 12.

Kathryn Blakenship appeared in court Monday morning. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Police said Blakenship crashed into the side of the Clarion-Ledger building and killed a child, who was a passenger in the vehicle. According to police, she was speeding and hit a parked car before crashing into the building.

Blakenship has been charged with aggravated DUI and is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. She will make her preliminary appearance in court at a later date.