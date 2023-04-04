JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for a woman charged in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in January 2023.

Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37, received a $200,000 bond on Tuesday, April 4.

Police said Blackley was arrested on Saturday, March 18 and charged with murder.

Jackson Police Department (JPD) Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said the murder occurred at 290 Stokes Robertson Road on Wednesday, January 11.

Investigators said the victim, Lucy Parkman, was shot and died from her injury.