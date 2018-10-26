Boo at the Zoo brings Halloween back to the Jackson Zoo Video

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - The Jackson Zoo is getting a new look Friday and Saturday night as they turn the zoo into a "Halloween town."

Boo at the Zoo official kicks off Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children will be able to have encounters with snakes and crawly creatures.

There will also be a Fright Night 2018 for ages 10 and up, and of course trick or treating.

Members from the WJTV 12 team will also be at the zoo passing out candy.

For more information on admission tickets for the zoo, click here.