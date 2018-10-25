Boo at the Zoo is ready for little ghosties and ghoulies
Favorite annual event at the Zoo
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - It’s almost Halloween and that means it is time for Boo at the Zoo. We have a preview with some very special guests next.
Ghosts and superheros will collide at the annual Boo at the Zoo event this weekend.
E.J. Rivers visited the station with some special guests.
The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday night. For more information, head to their website.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Family offers reward for info in death of billionaire
- The Latest: Mexico offers migrants who seek refuge benefits
- Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare
- Nadal to make comeback from knee injury at Paris Masters