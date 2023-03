A glass door with red and white “closed” store sign

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Books-A-Million store in Jackson will close its doors later this year.

An employee at the store told WJTV 12 News that the business is expected to close by October 31, 2023, but the business could close any time before then.

The Books-A-Million in Jackson is located at 4950 I-55 in the Jacksonian Plaza.