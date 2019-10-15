Booneville man pleads guilty to child pornography

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A man from Booneville will spend nine years in prison after pleading guilty to sending or transmitting child pornography.

Sean Jones, 36, was sentenced to one count of child exploitation Monday.

He is sentenced 25 years in prison with nine years to serve and five years on supervised post-release supervision. He must pay $1,000 to the Crime Victims Fund, $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund, and he must register as a sex offender.

“We appreciate the assistance from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Task Force on this case, and I thank Judge Mims for putting another child predator behind bars,” General Jim Hood said. “Our investigation revealed that this man was in possession of multiple images of child pornography on his devices we seized during the investigation. A child is abused every single time a picture is downloaded and viewed. We will lock-up those who victimize our children.”