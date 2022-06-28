JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced cases of bottled water will be distributed to neighbors in need at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

The distribution will take place at the entrance of Grove Park, located at 1940 Queensroad Avenue. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle.

Leaders said the city plans to have a distribution site available every day until water pressure is restored.

Potable water is available for affected neighbors at any of the city’s fire stations.

Drinkable water will also be available at the Sykes Community Center during the citywide boil water notice. Neighbors are asked to bring a container to store the water in.

The distribution is in partnership with Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign.