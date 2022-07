JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Friday, July 8 at 2:00 p.m.

The giveaway will take place at Jackson Police Department Precinct 1, located at 810 Cooper Road.

There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until supplies are gone.

Leaders said the city plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notices are lifted.