JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition partnered with the City of Jackson to distribute bottled water to neighbors.

The distribution began at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cash Saver at the intersection of Raymond and McDowell Roads in Jackson. The distribution will continue until supplies run out.

Officials said the water is for neighbors who have been affected by recent water system issues.