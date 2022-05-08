FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Christian Services for Children and Youth Inc. will host the 34th Annual Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction on Friday, August 26.

Organizers said the event is an opportunity to provide hope and a brighter future for Mississippi’s most vulnerable children and youth.

There will be a silent auction, premier and live auction. Organizers said a foster family and youth will share a heartwarming story about beating the odds of becoming homeless. There will be fellowship and entertainment, as well.

The event will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Flowood Conference Center. Click here to purchase tickets or to become a sponsor.